Queen and Adam Lambert add further UK Rhapsody shows

Queen and Adam Lambert have added two further dates to their UK Rhapsody tour.

It had been previously announced they would play a 10 nights at London’s O2 in June, with an additional two shows at the Manchester Arena on June 11 and 12.

Now it’s been confirmed that they’ll also play two nights at the Birmingham Arena on June 14 and 15, with tickets available from 10am today (January 29) through Ticketmaster.

When announcing the UK and European tour, guitarist Brian May said: “This is a fearsome new production taking the Queen legacy to a new place. I’m well proud.”

Frontman Lambert added: “I can’t wait to get back to the UK and Europe, we had a blast on our last tour, and I am so excited to bring this new show over there!”

Set designer Ric Lipson described the Rhapsody production as “A new chapter in the history of the band. Once again for them expanding the parameters of what a live music experience can be, this new show delivers the band’s most spectacular yet, an innovative and interactive celebration of the continued power of Queen’s music."

Before the Rhapsody run across Europe, Queen and Adam Lambert will play at the Fire Fight Australia benefit concert Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on February 16 to raise funds for the national bushfire relief efforts.

Queen And Adam Lambert 2020 Rhapsody European Tour

May 24: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

May 26: Paris AccorHotels Arena, France

May 27: Antwerp Sportspalais, Belgium

May 29: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

May 30: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Jun 02: London O2, UK

Jun 03: London O2, UK

Jun 05: London O2, UK

Jun 06: London O2, UK

Jun 08: London O2, UK

Jun 09: London O2, UK

Jun 11: Manchester Arena, UK

Jun 12: Manchester Arena, UK

Jun 14: Birmingham Arena, UK

Jun 15: Birmingham Arena, UK

Jun 17: London O2, UK

Jun 18: London O2, UK

Jun 20: London O2, UK

Jun 21: London O2, UK

Jun 24: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Jun 26: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Jun 28: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jun 29: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Jul 01: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jul 02: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jul 07: Madrid Wiznik Centre, Spain

Jul 08: Madrid Wiznik Centre, Spain