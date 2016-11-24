Queen + Adam Lambert trail Japan live DVD

Queen + Adam Lambert have released an extended trailer for their Live In Japan DVD, set for launch next month.

It was shot at the Summer Sonic festival on August 17, 2014, and included a performance of Brian May track Teo Toriatte, specially written for the band’s Japanese fans.

Guitarist May said of the Queen + Adam Lambert performance: “We all thought it was quite a difficult gig. The audience was wonderful, but it was so hot and so humid, it was very difficult to play.

“But when we saw the video, we thought it was great, and the interaction with the crowd was great.”

Lambert adds: “The Japanese audience was so passionate, so emotional. You could feel the connection. And it’s different than in other countries – there’s something very special there.”

Drummer Roger Taylor this month reported that it was possible the band could record new material with Lambert, saying: “It’s great to know that there’s still a demand, and we do love playing with Adam Lambert, who is an incredible singer and a lovely man.”

Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Japan is currently set for release in Japan, and it can be pre-ordered in a variety of bundle packages now.

Listen to Queen's 1973 radio debut in John Peel session