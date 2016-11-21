Queen’s Brian May in tribute to Freddie Mercury’s mother Jer

Queen’s Brian May has paid tribute to Freddie Mercury’s mother Jer Bulsara, who has died at the age of 94.

Bulsara passed away “peacefully in her sleep” according to May, with the guitarist praising her “huge enthusiasm” for Queen before and after the death of Mercury in 1991.

May says in a statement: “Jer was a warm and devoted mum to Freddie, and, like Freddie, always had a strong twinkle in the eye. Although she was also devoted to her husband Bomi, and lived in the Zoroastrian faith as a good Parsee, she had an independent spirit and a strong sense of humour.

“Of course, I knew her for over 50 years, and when I first used to go around to Freddie’s parents’ house in Feltham, only a few yards from where I lived, in our student days, Jer was a busy mum, full of life and optimism – and even then, fiercely proud of her children, Freddie and Kashmira. “

May continues: “Jer was always a keen follower of our progress as a band, and always came to see us when we played nearby, always with huge enthusiasm. Freddie was very close to his mum, and, I think, took a mischievous pleasure in trying to shock her.

“Roger Taylor and I remember one night before a show in London when Freddie announced, ‘Mother’s in the audience tonight. Better throw in a few extra ‘fucks!’ There was never any sign that she was shocked.”

May says the band always consulted Bulsara regarding their work after Mercury’s death, and adds: “She was with us all the way. She loved the fact that Freddie’s spirit lived on so strongly in the work we were doing, and that Freddie was always a physical part of our live shows.

“In private moments with us, away from the glare of the spotlights, in latter years Jer was always ready with a cup of tea when we visited, and we were always able to speak about ‘My Freddie’ without shyness, feeling that he was not far away.

This is a very hard time for Kash, of course, and we all hope she will be able to move through this quietly and find her peace. Much love and respects.”

The funeral details and subsequent arrangements will remain strictly private.