Brian May ‘lost interest’ in writing new Queen music with Adam Lambert, says Roger Taylor

Roger Taylor says that Brian May “suddenly lost interest” in a new Queen song the pair were writing with Adam Lambert, and admits “I don’t really know why.”

As revealed in Classic Rock in February, the trio worked on a track in Nashville during a gap in their US tour schedule: “It was a song that we'd tried to adapt that had come from a friend,” said Brian May. “It had the makings of being a great song, but we couldn't crack it. We couldn't get there.”

Interviewed in the new issue of Mojo magazine about the song, Roger Taylor says, “Brian suddenly lost interest and I don’t really know why.”

“We started it in Nashville when we were all quite tired,” Taylor admits. “We couldn’t decide on a title and the lyric felt a little too negative for Queen, maybe. But it was pretty damn good, and I hope it comes to light.”

In the same interview, Taylor shares his thoughts on the possibility of Queen developing a sequel to their hugely successful Bohemian Rhapsody film.

“My feeling is that one biopic’s probably enough,” the drummer says. “But I’d be daft to rule it out. If someone can come up with a wonderful script that has a glimmer of truth about it, we’ll see. But in a way we’re our own hard act to follow, and we don’t want to risk doing anything that isn’t going to be great. Maybe that’s one of the things that keeps us out of the studio these days.”

Taylor releases a new solo album, Outsider, on October 1.