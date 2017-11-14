PVRIS announce North American headline tour

PVRIS have announced a North American headline tour for early next year.

The trio of Lynn Gunn, Alex Babinski and Brian MacDonald will play a total of 21 shows in support of their latest album All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell which launched in August via Rise Records.

The tour will kick off at Atlanta’s Buckhead on February 15 and wrap up at San Antonio’s The Aztec on March 15. Tickets will go on sale from Friday (November 17) via the band’s website.

Speaking about the follow-up to their debut album White Noise, vocalist Gunn previously said: “I can say that we’re different, we as people. We recorded White Noise probably three years ago, so with this record we have a lot more ideas.

“We have a lot more experiences to draw from, and just overall maturity as humans and writers. There’s also more pressure on this one – but it’s a good pressure, I think.”

PVRIS are currently on tour across Europe. Find a full list of their live shows below, with the new dates highlighted in bold.

Nov 15: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 16: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Nov 17: Utrecht Tivoli Ronda, Netherlands

Nov 18: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Nov 19: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 22: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Nov 23: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 24: Dublin The Academy, Ireland

Nov 25: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK

Nov 27: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Nov 28: Manchester Apollo, UK

Nov 30: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

Feb 15: Atlanta Buckhead, GA

Feb 16: Richmond The National, VA

Feb 17: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Feb 18: Providence The Strand, RI

Feb 21: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Feb 22: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Feb 23: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Feb 24: Grand Rapids The Intersection, MI

Feb 26: St Louis Delmar Hall, MO

Feb 27: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Feb 28: Lawrence Granada, KS

Mar 02: Denver The Ogden, CO

Mar 03: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT

Mar 05: Seattle The Showbox, WA

Mar 06: Vancouver Vogue Theatre, BC

Mar 07: Portland Wonder Ballroom, OR

Mar 09: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Mar 10: Las Vegas House of Blues, NV

Mar 11: Tucson Rialto, AZ

Mar 13: Albuquerque Sunshine Theatre, NM

Mar 15: San Antonio The Aztec, TX

