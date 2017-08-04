Listen to catchy new Pvris single Winter

Pvris have released a visualiser video to accompany their new single Winter.

It’s the latest track lifted from Lynn Gunn, Alex Babinski and Brian MacDonald’s upcoming album All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell which is out on August 25 via Rise Records.

The new track follows Half, What’s Wrong and Heaven from the follow-up to 2014’s White Noise.

Speaking previously about their new material, vocalist Gunn said: “The band is very dark and the music is very dark – especially on the next record.

“I think we’ll elaborate on that darkness a lot more but there will be new elements brought in for sure. It’s hard to tell right now but we’re thinking about it.”

The trio will head out on the road across Europe later this month and have further dates planned later in the year. Find further details below.

Pvris All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell tracklist

Heaven Half Anyone Else What’s Wrong Walk Alone Same Soul Winter No Mercy Separate Nola 1

Aug 18: Biddinghulzen Lowlands Festival, Netherlands

Aug 19: Hasselt Pukkelpop Festival, Belgium

Aug 26: Reading Festival, UK

Aug 27: Leeds Festival, UK

Nov 02: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Nov 03: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Nov 04: Milan Magazzini Generali, Italy

Nov 06: Vienna Flex, Austria

Nov 07: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Nov 08: Berlin Huxley’s, Germany

Nov 09: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Nov 11: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Nov 12: Stockholm Fryhuset, Sweden

Nov 13: Oslo Rockefeller, Norway

Nov 15: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 16: Luxembourg Den Atelier, Luxembourg

Nov 17: Utrecht Tivoli Ronda, Netherlands

Nov 18: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Nov 19: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 22: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Nov 23: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 24: Dublin The Academy, Ireland

Nov 25: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK

Nov 27: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Nov 28: Manchester Apollo, UK

Nov 30: London O2 Brixton Academy, UK

