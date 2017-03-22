Puppy celebrate record deal with new Beast video

Puppy have announced that they’ve signed a deal with Spinefarm Records.

And to mark the news, the North London trio have launched a video for their track Beast. The song will be added to the band’s Vol. II EP which was originally launched in 2016. It’ll be remastered and re-released this summer on 12-inch vinyl, CD and digitally via Spinefarm Records.

Puppy say in a statement: “We couldn’t be more pleased to be working with the guys over at Spinefarm – and for a company of their calibre to be involved with us is a bit of a dream come true.

“Being able to say we’re on the same label as some killer bands we’re really into still feels mad when we stop and think about it, but more than anything, it’s a real honour. We are so stoked, my dudes.”

Head of A&R UK Dante Bonutto adds: “For me, the best bands operate on different levels – there’s the songs, of course, but behind that a way of seeing the world, a singular vision that informs both music and visuals.

“From the first time we met the guys in Puppy and heard their music, we were drawn into their world, their vision, and knew we wanted to bring that world to Spinefarm.”

Puppy have UK tour dates scheduled over the coming months, including shows with CKY and Creeper. Find the full list of tour dates below.

Mar 25: Manchester Academy 2 (with Creeper)

Mar 26: Glasgow Garage (with Creeper)

Mar 27: Newcastle University (with Creeper)

Mar 28: Leeds Stylus (with Creeper)

Mar 30: London Electric Ballroom (with Creeper)

Mar 31: Southampton O2 Academy (with Creeper)

Apr 01: Birmingham O2 Academy (with Creeper)

Apr 02: Cardiff Tramshed (with Creeper)

Apr 28: Newcastle Hit The North

Apr 29: Leicester Handmade Festival

May 15: Glasgow Garage (with CKY)

May 16: Manchester Rebellion (with CKY)

May 17: Sheffield O2 Academy 2 (with CKY)

May 19: Liverpool O2 Academy (with CKY)

May 20: Colchester Arts Centre (with CKY)

May 21: London Underworld (with CKY)

May 22: London Underworld (with CKY)

May 27-29 Birmingham and Leeds Slam Dunk Festival

Aug 06-09: Cheltenham 2000 Trees

Aug 25: Reading Festival

Aug 26: Leeds Festival

