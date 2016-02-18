Trending

Dillinger Escape Plan working on next album

By News  

Guitarist Ben Weinman shares studio photo

null

The Dillinger Escape Plan have begun recording their latest album.

Guitarist and songwriter Ben Weinman posted a photo of sticksman Billy Rymer tracking drums for their next album on Instagram.

He adds: “Deep, deep in it. Billy Rymer is laying down history. But we are in the now.”

The band confirmed they were writing songs for the follow-up to 2013’s One Of Us Is The Killer last year, adding they were eyeing a 2016 release for their sixth record.

Earlier this week, it was announced that a deluxe vinyl reissue of their Under The Running Board EP would be released on March 4.

A photo posted by on