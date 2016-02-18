Dillinger Escape Plan working on next album

The Dillinger Escape Plan have begun recording their latest album.

Guitarist and songwriter Ben Weinman posted a photo of sticksman Billy Rymer tracking drums for their next album on Instagram.

He adds: “Deep, deep in it. Billy Rymer is laying down history. But we are in the now.”

The band confirmed they were writing songs for the follow-up to 2013’s One Of Us Is The Killer last year, adding they were eyeing a 2016 release for their sixth record.

Earlier this week, it was announced that a deluxe vinyl reissue of their Under The Running Board EP would be released on March 4.