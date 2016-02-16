Trending

Dillinger's Under The Running Board EP in vinyl reissue

  

Deluxe version of seminal release out on 10-inch wax in March

The Dillinger Escape Plan’s 1998 Under The Running Board EP is set for a deluxe vinyl reissue.

Relapse Records will release the package on March 4, marking the first time it’s been available on vinyl in more than six years.

It’ll come on a 10-inch record, with side B featuring an etching. It can be pre-ordered now at the label’s website, while the EP can be streamed via the label’s Bandcamp page and using the widget below.

The original release featured just three songs – The Mullet Burden, Sandbox Magician and Abe The Cop. As with a 2008 reissue, the new vinyl reissue includes bonus live tracks and a cover of Black Sabbath’s Paranoid.

Last year, the band’s first three albums – Calculating Infinity, Miss Machine and Ire Works – were also reissued by Relapse.

DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN UNDER THE RUNNING BOARD EP REISSUE TRACKLIST

  1. The Mullet Burden
  2. Sandbox Magician
  3. Abe The Cop
  4. Sandbox Magician (live)
  5. Jim Fear (live)
  6. Destro’s Secret (live)
  7. Clip The Apex… Accept Instruction (live)
  8. 43% Burnt (live)
  9. The Mullet Burden (live)
  10. Sugar Coated Sour (live)
  11. The Running Board (live)
  12. Abe The Cop (live)
  13. Paranoid (Black Sabbath Cover)