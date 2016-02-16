Dillinger's Under The Running Board EP in vinyl reissue

The Dillinger Escape Plan’s 1998 Under The Running Board EP is set for a deluxe vinyl reissue.
Relapse Records will release the package on March 4, marking the first time it’s been available on vinyl in more than six years.
It’ll come on a 10-inch record, with side B featuring an etching. It can be pre-ordered now at the label’s website, while the EP can be streamed via the label’s Bandcamp page and using the widget below.
The original release featured just three songs – The Mullet Burden, Sandbox Magician and Abe The Cop. As with a 2008 reissue, the new vinyl reissue includes bonus live tracks and a cover of Black Sabbath’s Paranoid.
Last year, the band’s first three albums – Calculating Infinity, Miss Machine and Ire Works – were also reissued by Relapse.
DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN UNDER THE RUNNING BOARD EP REISSUE TRACKLIST
- The Mullet Burden
- Sandbox Magician
- Abe The Cop
- Sandbox Magician (live)
- Jim Fear (live)
- Destro’s Secret (live)
- Clip The Apex… Accept Instruction (live)
- 43% Burnt (live)
- The Mullet Burden (live)
- Sugar Coated Sour (live)
- The Running Board (live)
- Abe The Cop (live)
- Paranoid (Black Sabbath Cover)