Public Service Broadcasting reveal The Other Side

Public Service Broadcasting have issued a live clip of them performing The Other Side.

The track from the band’s second album The Race For Space was recorded during their performance at the Secret Garden Party in Cambridgeshire in July.

The follow-up to 2013’s Inform-Educate-Entertain, released in February this year, focuses on the US and Soviet Union’s battle for supremacy above the skies between the 1950s and early 1970s.

The duo of J. Willgoose Esq and Wrigglesworth have a number of dates scheduled over the coming weeks and will take to the road across the UK in November, which will wrap up at London’s O2 Academy.

Willgoose said: “Brixton has been my dream gig for as long as I can remember. We can’t wait to play there – we’re working on some very special surprises to make it a show to remember.”

They previously released Valentina and Go! from the album.

Public Service Broadcasting: The Geeks Shall Inherit The Earth