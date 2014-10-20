Public Service Broadcasting confirm UK tour

Public Service Broadcasting will launch their biggest-ever tour in April and May next year, they’ve confirmed.
It will follow the launch of second album The Race For Space on February 23, tied in with two shows at the National Space Centre in Leicester, which sold out in 24 hours.
The due recently said: “The record will tell the story of the American and Soviet space race from 1957 until 1972 via the an eccentric mix of guitar-driven electronica, propulsive drumming and spoken-word samples culled from this uniquely rich period of modern history.”
The Race For Space follows acclaimed 2013 debut Inform - Educate - Entertain, and appears with a double-sided cover. Tour tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (October 24).
Tracklist
The Race For Space
Sputnik
Gagarin
Fire In The Cockpit
EVA
The Other Side
Valentina
Go!
Tomorrow
Tour dates
Apr 22: Brighton Corn Exchange
Apr 23: Bristol O2 Academy
Apr 24: Portsmouth Pyramids
Apr 25: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Apr 28: Sheffield Foundry
Apr 30: Newcastle Riverside
May 01: Inverness Ironworks
May 02: Glasgow O2 ABC
May 03: Belfast Mandela Hall
May 05: Dublin Button Factory
May 06: Birmingham Institute
May 07: London Roundhouse