Public Service Broadcasting confirm UK tour

Public Service Broadcasting will launch their biggest-ever tour in April and May next year, they’ve confirmed.

It will follow the launch of second album The Race For Space on February 23, tied in with two shows at the National Space Centre in Leicester, which sold out in 24 hours.

The due recently said: “The record will tell the story of the American and Soviet space race from 1957 until 1972 via the an eccentric mix of guitar-driven electronica, propulsive drumming and spoken-word samples culled from this uniquely rich period of modern history.”

The Race For Space follows acclaimed 2013 debut Inform - Educate - Entertain, and appears with a double-sided cover. Tour tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (October 24).

Tracklist

The Race For Space Sputnik Gagarin Fire In The Cockpit EVA The Other Side Valentina Go! Tomorrow

Apr 22: Brighton Corn Exchange

Apr 23: Bristol O2 Academy

Apr 24: Portsmouth Pyramids

Apr 25: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Apr 28: Sheffield Foundry

Apr 30: Newcastle Riverside

May 01: Inverness Ironworks

May 02: Glasgow O2 ABC

May 03: Belfast Mandela Hall

May 05: Dublin Button Factory

May 06: Birmingham Institute

May 07: London Roundhouse