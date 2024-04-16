Public Service Broadcasting announce full UK and European tour for October and November

Conceptual pop proggers Public Service Broadcasting have announced a full UK and European tour for October and November. These live dates are the band's first full tour since the band toured in support of 2021's Bright Magic album.
The dates are preceded by a a one-off, sold-out show as part of Durham BRASS Festival on July 5 where they will perform their 2017 album Every Valley in Durham Cathedral with the 38-piece NASUWT Riverside Brass Band, to coincide with the 40th anniversary of the start of the miner's strike.
Public Service Broadcasting have also revealed that they will be releasing new music this summer and a brand new full-length album in time for the new live dates.
Tickets go on sale on Friday April 19 at 10am local time. You can see the full list of tour dates and ticket link below.
Public Service Broadcasting European and UK tour 2024
Oct 11: IRE Cork Cyprus Avenue
Oct 12: UK Belfast The Telegraph Building
Oct 13: IRE Dublin 3Olympia Theatre
Oct 16: UK Glasgow Barrowland
Oct 17: UK Aberdeen Music Hall Aberdeen
Oct 18: UK Manchester Albert Hall
Oct 19: UK Leeds O2 Academy Leeds
Oct 21: UK Gateshead The Glasshouse International Centre for Music
Oct 22: UK Nottingham Rock City
Oct 24: UK Coventry Warwick Arts Centre
Oct 25: UK Cambridge Corn Exchange
Oct 26: UK Bristol Bristol Beacon
Oct 28: UK Cardiff Cardiff University, Great Hall
Oct 29: UK London Roundhouse
Oct 30: UK Brighton Brighton Dome
Oct 31: UK Aylesbury Friars Aylesbury at The Waterside Theatre
Nov 10: NED Amsterdam Melkweg (Oude Zaal)
Nov 11: BEL Brussels Ancienne Belgique Club
Nov 12: GER Cologne Gebäude 9
Nov 13: NED Groningen Vera
Nov 14: GER Hamburg Knust
Nov 16: NOR Oslo Blå
Nov 17: SWE Stockholm Kägelbanan
Nov 18: DEN Copenhagen Vega
Nov 19: GER Berlin Columbia Theatre
Nov 20: GER Munich Ampere
Nov 21: SWI Zurich Mascotte
Nov 23: ITA Milan Arci Bellezza
Nov 25: SPA Barcelona La Nau
Nov 26: SPA Madrid Sala Copérnico
Nov 27: SPA San Sebastian Dabadaba Club
Nov 29: FRA ParisPetit Bain