Public Service Broadcasting announce full UK and European tour for October and November

By Jerry Ewing
( Prog )
UK conceptualists Public Service Broadcasting will release a new album later this year

(Image credit: Alex Lake)

Conceptual pop proggers Public Service Broadcasting have announced a full UK and European tour for October and November. These live dates are the band's first full tour since the band toured in support of 2021's Bright Magic album. 

The dates are preceded by a a one-off, sold-out show as part of Durham BRASS Festival on July 5 where they will perform their 2017 album Every Valley in Durham Cathedral with the 38-piece NASUWT Riverside Brass Band, to coincide with the 40th anniversary of the start of the miner's strike.

Public Service Broadcasting have also revealed that they will be releasing new music this summer and a brand new full-length album in time for the new live dates.

Tickets go on sale on Friday April 19 at 10am local time. You can see the full list of tour dates and ticket link below.

Public Service Broadcasting European and UK tour 2024

Oct 11: IRE Cork Cyprus Avenue 
Oct 12: UK Belfast The Telegraph Building 
Oct 13: IRE Dublin 3Olympia Theatre 
Oct 16: UK Glasgow Barrowland 
Oct 17: UK Aberdeen Music Hall Aberdeen 
Oct 18: UK Manchester Albert Hall 
Oct 19: UK Leeds O2 Academy Leeds 
Oct 21: UK Gateshead The Glasshouse International Centre for Music 
Oct 22: UK Nottingham Rock City 
Oct 24: UK Coventry Warwick Arts Centre 
Oct 25: UK Cambridge Corn Exchange 
Oct 26: UK Bristol Bristol Beacon 
Oct 28: UK Cardiff Cardiff University, Great Hall 
Oct 29: UK London Roundhouse 
Oct 30: UK Brighton Brighton Dome 
Oct 31: UK Aylesbury Friars Aylesbury at The Waterside Theatre 
Nov 10: NED Amsterdam Melkweg (Oude Zaal) 
Nov 11: BEL Brussels Ancienne Belgique Club 
Nov 12: GER Cologne Gebäude 9 
Nov 13: NED Groningen Vera 
Nov 14: GER Hamburg Knust 
Nov 16: NOR Oslo Blå 
Nov 17: SWE Stockholm Kägelbanan 
Nov 18: DEN Copenhagen Vega
Nov 19: GER Berlin Columbia Theatre 
Nov 20: GER Munich Ampere 
Nov 21: SWI Zurich Mascotte 
Nov 23: ITA Milan Arci Bellezza  
Nov 25: SPA Barcelona La Nau 
Nov 26: SPA Madrid Sala Copérnico  
Nov 27: SPA San Sebastian Dabadaba Club 
Nov 29: FRA ParisPetit Bain 

Get tickets.

