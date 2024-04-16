Public Service Broadcasting announce full UK and European tour for October and November

Conceptual pop proggers Public Service Broadcasting have announced a full UK and European tour for October and November. These live dates are the band's first full tour since the band toured in support of 2021's Bright Magic album.

The dates are preceded by a a one-off, sold-out show as part of Durham BRASS Festival on July 5 where they will perform their 2017 album Every Valley in Durham Cathedral with the 38-piece NASUWT Riverside Brass Band, to coincide with the 40th anniversary of the start of the miner's strike.

Public Service Broadcasting have also revealed that they will be releasing new music this summer and a brand new full-length album in time for the new live dates.

Tickets go on sale on Friday April 19 at 10am local time. You can see the full list of tour dates and ticket link below.

Public Service Broadcasting European and UK tour 2024

Oct 11: IRE Cork Cyprus Avenue

Oct 12: UK Belfast The Telegraph Building

Oct 13: IRE Dublin 3Olympia Theatre

Oct 16: UK Glasgow Barrowland

Oct 17: UK Aberdeen Music Hall Aberdeen

Oct 18: UK Manchester Albert Hall

Oct 19: UK Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

Oct 21: UK Gateshead The Glasshouse International Centre for Music

Oct 22: UK Nottingham Rock City

Oct 24: UK Coventry Warwick Arts Centre

Oct 25: UK Cambridge Corn Exchange

Oct 26: UK Bristol Bristol Beacon

Oct 28: UK Cardiff Cardiff University, Great Hall

Oct 29: UK London Roundhouse

Oct 30: UK Brighton Brighton Dome

Oct 31: UK Aylesbury Friars Aylesbury at The Waterside Theatre

Nov 10: NED Amsterdam Melkweg (Oude Zaal)

Nov 11: BEL Brussels Ancienne Belgique Club

Nov 12: GER Cologne Gebäude 9

Nov 13: NED Groningen Vera

Nov 14: GER Hamburg Knust

Nov 16: NOR Oslo Blå

Nov 17: SWE Stockholm Kägelbanan

Nov 18: DEN Copenhagen Vega

Nov 19: GER Berlin Columbia Theatre

Nov 20: GER Munich Ampere

Nov 21: SWI Zurich Mascotte

Nov 23: ITA Milan Arci Bellezza

Nov 25: SPA Barcelona La Nau

Nov 26: SPA Madrid Sala Copérnico

Nov 27: SPA San Sebastian Dabadaba Club

Nov 29: FRA ParisPetit Bain

Get tickets.