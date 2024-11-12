“I couldn’t just stay on my sofa and not tour, tempting though that obviously is.” Public Image Ltd announce 23-date This Is Not The Last Tour tour

Public Image Limited have announced a 23-date tour of the UK and Ireland for 2025.

In a post announcing the tour, which will kick off in Bristol on May 22 next year, John Lydon admits that he had considered the possibility that his group might not tour again, following the death of his lifelong friend and manager, John 'Rambo' Stevens in December 2023, this loss coming just eight months after after the death of Lydon’s wife, Nora, in April 2023.



But the singer says that he was "overwhelmed" by the love and support he received from fans while undertaking his most recent spoken word tour in the UK, and encouraged to take to the road again for what he's calling the .This Is Not The Last Tour tour.

“I thought that might be it,” Lydon acknowledges. “After losing Nora, and Rambo, I couldn’t see a way through. I’d already committed to the spoken word tour, this spring, and I never let anyone down – I always stick to my word – so I had to do those dates.



“The thing is, people were so overwhelmingly positive, and they asked me to tour PiL again. With so many people asking and with the band meaning so much to them, I couldn’t just stay on my sofa and not tour – tempting though that obviously is.”

May 22: Bristol O2 Academy

May 23: Ware, Stone Valley Festival South

May 24: Bournemouth O2 Academy

May 29: Barnsley Birdwell

May 30: Newcastle Boiler Shop

May 31: Norwich Epic Studios

Jun 12: Dublin 3Olympia, Ireland

Jun 13: Limerick Dolan’s Warehouse, Ireland

Jun 14: Cardiff Depot

Jun 26: Hastings White Rock

Jun 27: Newark Stone Valley Festival Midlands

Jun 28: Oxford O2 Academy

Jul 03: Leicester O2 Academy

Jul 04: Lincoln Engine Shed

Jul 05: Portsmouth Guildhall

Jul 30: Sheffield Leadmill

Jul 31: Northampton Roadmender

Aug 01: Holmfirth Picturedrome

Aug 07: Blackpool Rebellion Festival

Aug 08: Durham Stone Valley Festival North

Aug 09: Coventry Empire

Aug 15: Cork City Hall, Ireland

Aug 16: Belfast, Putting The Fast In Belfast (supporting Stiff Little Fingers)

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday, November 15.



Further shows are to be announced, according to the band's posts on social media.