Public Enemy announce new album What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down

Public Enemy have announced their new studio album What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down.

The album will be released on September 25 via Def Jam Records, and marks their first record for the label in over 20 years.

Public Enemy mark the announcement of the album with a 2020 remix version of their iconic 1989 single Fight The Power. The 2020 remix features guest stars Nas, Rapsody, Black Thought, YG, Jahi and Questlove, with lyrics updated to the reflect the global unrest that has followed the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and more.

"Cultural Institutions are important," says Chuck D in a statement. "Being an integral part of one is an honour bestowed and to uphold. Public Enemy songs are forever sonic prints in the sands of time.

"And it’s time – it’s necessary – to bring the noise again from a place called home. Def Jam. Fight The Power 2020.”

“Def Jam is like the house we grew up in," adds Flavor Flav. "It’s cool to be home.

Def Jam Chairman Jeff Harleston says in a statement: “Like so many of us, I have long been a Public Enemy fan, and the group was incredibly formative for me and the path I would take."

"PE has consistently been a living example of how music can profoundly move and unite people, and affect real change in the national conversation. As we continue to confront inequality and injustice, we need PE’s voice in the national dialogue. Def Jam is proud to partner with Chuck and welcome Public Enemy home.”

“For true fans of hip-hop all over the world, this is a historic moment,” adds Def Jam's Rich Isaacson. “Bringing Public Enemy home to Def Jam – in a time when their message is more necessary than ever – is a profound statement and a much-needed reunion. We are beyond excited to once again lock arms with the legendary Public Enemy.”

Fight The Power: Remix 2020 follows State Of The Union (STFU) – a standalone single released earlier this summer and described as "a fiery return to the frontlines as they take on Donald Trump and his fascist regime".

What You Gonna Do When The Grid Goes Down is available for pre-order now. Check out Fight The Power: Remix 2020 below.