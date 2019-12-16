Psychotic Waltz share lyric video for Devils And Angels

Psychotic Waltz have released a lyric video for their new single Devils And Angels.

It’s the first taste of material from the US outfit’s upcoming studio album The God-Shaped Void, which will launch on February 14 through InsideOut Music. It’ll be Psychotic Waltz’s first record since 1996’s Bleeding.

The band say in a statement: “This was the second song we finished writing for the album, right after The Fallen.

“Guitarist Brian McAlpin had some chunky riffs to start with, then we all kind of added our own flavour of spices to it – some of which you can really pick up on headphones. It wound up being a lot more epic than we expected!”

McAlpin is joined in the lineup by vocalist Devon Graves, bassist Ward Evans, drummer Norman Leggio and guitarist and keyboardist Dan Rock.

The God-Shaped Void was recorded between the band’s hometown of San Diego and Studio D in Austria with engineer Ulrich Wild, with the material mixed and mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios in Sweden.

The striking cover art, which can be seen below, was created by Travis Smith, who has worked with the band in the past, along with other artists including Katatonia, Riverside and Nevermore.

Psychotic Waltz: The God-Shaped Void

1. Devils And Angels

2. Stranded

3. Back To Black

4. All The Bad Men

5. The Fallen

6. While The Spiders Spin

7. Pull The String

8. Demystified

9. Season Of The Swarm (Bonus Track)

10. Sisters Of The Dawn

11. In The Silence