Protafield premiere new Mad Max style video for Pure

Welsh industrial metallers Protafield are premiering their new video for Pure exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Resembling a Mad Max-esque dystopian landscape complete with road warriors and car chases, Protafield have know how to put on a show for the cameras.

“This video almost killed us making it,” says mainman Jayce Lewis. “Everything is real; the fire, the speed, petrol bombs, the numerous near 90mph collisions, the carnage… this is what music videos should be about!”

But where did the idea come from?

“When I saw these lyric videos popping up, it really saddened me that creative inspiration was being cheapened. Fuck that!”

Protafield’s latest album Nemesis is out now.