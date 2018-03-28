Prong share video for Forced Into Tolerance

Prong have launched a video for their new single Forced Into Tolerance.

The track has been taken from their latest album Zero Days, which was released last summer via Steamhammer/SPV.

The US trio have shared the video to coincide with the start of their run of US shows with Powerflo, which will get under way later this week.

Prong leader Tommy Victor says: “Prong is absolutely ecstatic about this upcoming, quick West Coast run with Powerflo. We are very happy to announce this run of shows with these guys.

“It really makes a lot of sense – two hard-hitting bands whose members have a great history together! It seems to me that the shows are going to be high energy and intense!”

Following the run of eights shows, Prong will then return to the road in May for further US dates before returning to Europe in August.

Find a full list of the bands live shows below.

Mar 29: Phoenix Club Red, AZ (with Powerflo)

Mar 30: Fullerton Slidebar, CA (with Powerflo)

Mar 31: San Francisco Slims, CA (with Powerflo)

Apr 02: San Jose The Ritz, CA (with Powerflo)

Apr 03: Seattle Studio Seven, WA (with Powerflo)

Apr 04: Portland Hawthorne Theater, OR (with Powerflo)

Apr 07: Las Vegas Backstage Bar, NV (with Powerflo)

Apr 08: San Diego Brick By Brick, CSA (with Powerflo)

May 03: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

May 04: Pensacola VMH, FL

May 05: Baton Rouge Varsity Theatre, LA

May 07: Corpus Christi House Of Rock, TX

May 09: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

May 10: Austin Mohawk, TX

May 11: San Antonio Paper Tiger, TX

May 12: Tulsa Venue Shrine, OK

May 13: Kansas City The Truman, MO

May 15: Omaha The Waiting Room Lounge, NE

May 16: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN

May 17: Chicago Bottom Lounge, IL

May 18: Madison Majestic, WI

May 19: Detroit St Andrews Hall, MI

May 20: Cleveland The Beachland Ballroom, OH

May 22: Allston Brighton Music Hall, MA

May 23: New York Highline Ballroom, NY

May 24: Philadelphia The Trocadero, PA

May 25: Teaneck Debonair Music Hall, NJ

May 26: Baltimore Maryland Deathfesy, MD

Aug 24: Sulingen Reload Festival, Germany

Aug 25: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany

Aug 26: Berlin SO36, Germany

Aug 28: Groningen Vera Groningen, Netherlands

Aug 29: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands

Aug 30: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Aug 31: Cologne Jungle Club, Germany

Sep 01: Bochum Rockpalast, Germany