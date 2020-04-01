Prognoses Festival announce new dates and bands

Prognosis Festival have announced they will return in September, having previously cancelled March's event. The rescheduled prog festival will now take place at the Effenaar venue in Eindhoven, Holland, on September 4 and 5.

Many of the acts booked for the earlier event have been rebooked for the rescheduled festival, including headliners Anathema and Katatonia as well as Bruce Soord, Enslaved, Focus, Rendezvous Point, Cynic guitarist Paul Masvidal and more.

"We've been working hard behind the scenes to bring you an update," the organisers tell Prog, "and we are pleased to announce the following bands have already confirmed to perform at the festival when we return in September: Katatonia, Anathema, Enslaved, White Stones, Focus the band, Masvidal (from Cynic), Bruce Soord, Rendezvous Point & Scarlet Stories. We are aiming to get all the bands that should have played in March onboard for September. So stay tuned!



"Thank you all for the support so far. Be safe, and we'll be back with updates as soon as we have them."

Buy tickets for Prognosis.