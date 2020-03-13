Prognosis Festival reschedules for September

Prognosis Festival has been forced to reschedule for later this year as it becomes the latest live event to fall victim to the coronavirus COVID-19.

Earlier this week the festival cancelled its intended conference and clinics to restrict the event to one building. Today, following government guidelines restricting public gatherings of over 100 people, the festival announced via a statement on their Facebook page that they are rescheduling this year's event which will now run on September 4-5.

This year's event was to feature Anathema, Katatonia, Enslaved, Bruce Soord, Focus, Cynic guitarist Paul Masvidal, White Stones, The Fierce & The Dead, Rendezvous Point. Both original headline acts Anathema and Katatonia are hoped to be appearing at the rescheduled event.

The full statement reads: "Our government has decided to cancel all events in The Netherlands (where there are more than 100 visitors). So unfortunately Prognosis festival 2020 will not take place next weekend in Effenaar. During this week, it became clear to us that the government possibly would be forced to take such a drastic measure. We started looking for new dates for the festival. Fortunately we have found a new weekend for Prognosis.

These new dates are Friday and Saturday September 4th and 5th. So Prognosis will not take place next weekend but will be postponed until September. Your tickets will remain valid for the new dates. We are working hard on keeping the line-up together. Anathema and Katatonia are available for the new dates and are working on adjusting their schedule. We are in contact with the other bands and we will keep you posted about new developments. Hope to see you all in September.

All ticket buyers will be informed by Ticketmaster Nederland via e-mail. Please keep an eye on your inbox the upcoming days."