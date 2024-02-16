Prog supergroup Six By Six announce second album

Six By Six, featuring members of Saga, 3 and Saxon, will release new album Beyond Shadowland in April

Six By Six
Prog supergroup Six By Six, who feature Saga guitarist Ian Crichton, Saxon drummer Nigel Glockler and vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Robert Berry (3), have announced they will release a second album in April.

Beyond Shadowland is the follow-up to the band's self-titled 2022 debut, and will be released through InsideOutMusic on April 26. you can watch a video for the lead single The Arms Of A Word below.

"On the new record we kept our style but have written stylistically some quite different tunes," says Crichton. "I gave Robert a lot of parts, sections, licks, middle 8's, etc. He added verses, bridges, etc... and vocals!  He's a brilliant arranger. Of course, Nigel is a powerhouse. As always, he played great on this record."

"Playing with Ian and Robert is always terrific," adds Glockler. "Making this album was a productive time. Ultimately, we narrowed things down to eleven tunes. Good ones too!. I left the sessions feeling very pleased. I think everybody’s going to be impressed with the new album."

"I’ve always believed that music has the power to bring people together," concludes Berry. "This record is a testament to that notion. As always, working with Ian and Nigel on an actual second album was a moving experience for me. Truly special.”

Beyond Shadowland will be available as a Limited CD digipak, Gatefold 180g black 2LP (featuring four exclusive bonus tracks) and as a digital album. The artwork was once again created by Rob Fowler, which you can see below.

Pre-order Beyond Shadowland.

Six By Six

Six By Six: Beyond Shadowland
1.Wren 
2. The Arms of a Word  
3. Can’t Live Like This  
4. Obiliex
5. Only You Can Decide  
6. Titans 
7. Outside Looking In  
8. Spectre
9. Sympathise  
10. One Step
11. The Mission

Vinyl-only bonus tracks:
1. SiX By SiX Orchestra Medley
2. The Arms of a Word (Instrumental)
3. Honor Bridge
4. The Mission (Instrumental)

