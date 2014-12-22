Prog Readers' Poll 2014

Another year, another 12 months of progressive profusion! It’s certainly been another astonishing year for progressive music.
A new (and final) Pink Floyd album, a King Crimson tour and even Kate Bush dates, too. We saw Steven Wilson, Ian Anderson, Rick Wakeman and Steve Hackett help make London’s Royal Albert Hall the premiere prog venue in the capital, and there’s been the usual array of intriguing and beguiling albums from established artists and newcomers alike…
So which acts and releases marked your 2014? Let us know by emailing us your votes for the below categories with the subject line ‘Readers’ Poll 2014’ to prog@teamrock.com. Results will be in Prog 53, out February 4. Get voting!
Categories
Best Band
Last year’s winner – Anathema
Best Album
Last year’s winner – Steven Wilson, The Raven That Refused To Sing And Other Stories
Best Female Vocalist
Last year’s winner – Lee Douglas, Anathema
Best Male Vocalist
Last year’s winner – David Longdon, Big Big Train
Best Guitarist
Last year’s winner – Guthrie Govan
Best Bassist
Last year’s winner – Nick Beggs
Best Keyboard Player
Last year’s winner – Jordan Rudess
Best Drummer
Last year’s winner – Marco Minnemann
Best Reissue
Last year’s winner – Yes, Close To The Edge
Best Multimedia
Last year’s winner – Anathema, Universal
Best Event
Last year’s winner – Steven Wilson Tour
Worst event
Last year’s winner – No High Voltage
Best Venue
Last year’s winner – Royal Albert Hall
Tip For 2014
Last year’s winner – Synaesthesia
Prog woman of the year
Prog man of the year