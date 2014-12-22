Prog Readers' Poll 2014

Another year, another 12 months of progressive profusion! It’s certainly been another astonishing year for progressive music.

A new (and final) Pink Floyd album, a King Crimson tour and even Kate Bush dates, too. We saw Steven Wilson, Ian Anderson, Rick Wakeman and Steve Hackett help make London’s Royal Albert Hall the premiere prog venue in the capital, and there’s been the usual array of intriguing and beguiling albums from established artists and newcomers alike…

So which acts and releases marked your 2014? Let us know by emailing us your votes for the below categories with the subject line ‘Readers’ Poll 2014’ to prog@teamrock.com. Results will be in Prog 53, out February 4. Get voting!

Categories

Best Band

Last year’s winner – Anathema

Best Album

Last year’s winner – Steven Wilson, The Raven That Refused To Sing And Other Stories

Best Female Vocalist

Last year’s winner – Lee Douglas, Anathema

Best Male Vocalist

Last year’s winner – David Longdon, Big Big Train

Best Guitarist

Last year’s winner – Guthrie Govan

Best Bassist

Last year’s winner – Nick Beggs

Best Keyboard Player

Last year’s winner – Jordan Rudess

Best Drummer

Last year’s winner – Marco Minnemann

Best Reissue

Last year’s winner – Yes, Close To The Edge

Best Multimedia

Last year’s winner – Anathema, Universal

Best Event

Last year’s winner – Steven Wilson Tour

Worst event

Last year’s winner – No High Voltage

Best Venue

Last year’s winner – Royal Albert Hall

Tip For 2014

Last year’s winner – Synaesthesia

Prog woman of the year

Prog man of the year