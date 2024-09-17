“We will be armed with a sonically fresh attack.” The Prodigy announce Disrupta tour dates

The Prodigy have have announced UK dates in December for their Distrupra tour.



“We never turn down the chance to play the UK and our righteous home Brixton Academy,” says bandleader Liam Howlett. “We will be there armed with a sonically fresh attack. Let it disrupt ya...”



Essex's own electronic punks will kick off the run at Bridlington Spa on December 13 and play shows in Manchester and Wolverhampton before rounding off the tour with three gigs at the Brixton Academy in London.



A ticket presale will begin on Thursday, September 19, at 10am: fans can sign up for that here. General ticket sales will begin on Friday, September 20, at 10am.

The Prodigy Disrupta UK tour:

Dec 13: Bridlington Spa, Bridlington

Dec 14: Manchester, The Warehouse Project, *

Dec 15: Manchester The Warehouse Project

Dec 17: Wolverhampton, Civic Hall

Dec 19: London, O2 Academy Brixton

Dec 20: London, O2 Academy Brixton

Dec 21: London, O2 Academy Brixton*



* Late show, with 1am curfew

Speaking to NME last month, Liam Howlett revealed that he was writing new material for the band, inspired by their return to touring.



“The ideas flow more when we are right in it, touring,” he said. “Playing live fuels the music for me. It’s always been that way. If I have too much time off, I start getting distracted and wandering off course. I like to keep it on edge and moving.

“We have owned our own sound since the start, so we ain’t about to change. It’s all about writing bigger tunes and finding different ways to sonically attack the crowd when we play live.”