British progressive rock legends Procol Harum have announced a one-off show at the London Palladium for April 2020.

The band will perform with a full orchestra and choir at the celebrated venue on April 2 in what is being described as "a celebration of their music and hits throughout the years, realised in stunning fashion at The London Palladium."

Tickets go on sale from Friday 8 November through Ticketmaster, priced at £30, £35, £45, £55 and £75.