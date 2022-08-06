Primus release quirky new video for Follow The Fool

By ( ) published

US prog metal trio Primus have just released a vinyl edition of the Conspiranoid EP, their first new music for five years

Primus
(Image credit: Press)

US prog rock trio Primus have just released a suitably quirky new video for Follow The Fool, the final single to be released from the band's brand new three-track Conspiranoid EP. You can watch the new video below.

The new EP features the band's first new music for five years and a special vinyl edition has just been released through ATO Records.

Conspiranoid features several commentaries on what frontman Les Claypool described as “the mental state of the contemporary world,” with “Follow The Fool" asking the pointed question - “who’s the bigger fool? Is it the fool, or is the fool who follows the fool.” 

Primus have previously released a video for the epic 11-minute opening track Conspiranoia.

“I'd been itching to record an opus--basically a long, winding, bastard of a song, reminiscent of some of the compositions I cut my teeth (or ears) on, in my music-hungry adolescence,” adds Claypool said. “Conspiranoia was sprouted from a seed I had planted in my notebook a year or so ago--a few lines commenting on the mental state of the contemporary world.”

Primus have been touring the US with their Rush-approved A Tribute To Kings tour, in which they perform the Canadian band's 1977 album A Farewell To Kings in its entirety, following a set of their own material. The band recently cancelled their European and UK dates of the tour citing “unavoidable logistical challenges”.\

“We are very sorry to announce that due to unavoidable logistical challenges, Primus has canceled the upcoming European tour dates scheduled for the Fall of 2022," the band said on social media. "“We apologise to our fans who were planning to attend and look forward to performing in Europe again soon,” the statement continued. Ticket refunds will be available at the original point of purchase."

Get Conspiranoid.

Primus

(Image credit: ATO Records)

Primus: Conspiranoid
1. Conspiranoia
2. Follow The Fool
3. Erin On The Side Of Caution

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.