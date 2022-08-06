Primus release quirky new video for Follow The Fool

US prog rock trio Primus have just released a suitably quirky new video for Follow The Fool, the final single to be released from the band's brand new three-track Conspiranoid EP. You can watch the new video below.

The new EP features the band's first new music for five years and a special vinyl edition has just been released through ATO Records.

Conspiranoid features several commentaries on what frontman Les Claypool described as “the mental state of the contemporary world,” with “Follow The Fool" asking the pointed question - “who’s the bigger fool? Is it the fool, or is the fool who follows the fool.”

Primus have previously released a video for the epic 11-minute opening track Conspiranoia.

“I'd been itching to record an opus--basically a long, winding, bastard of a song, reminiscent of some of the compositions I cut my teeth (or ears) on, in my music-hungry adolescence,” adds Claypool said. “Conspiranoia was sprouted from a seed I had planted in my notebook a year or so ago--a few lines commenting on the mental state of the contemporary world.”

Primus have been touring the US with their Rush-approved A Tribute To Kings tour, in which they perform the Canadian band's 1977 album A Farewell To Kings in its entirety, following a set of their own material. The band recently cancelled their European and UK dates of the tour citing “unavoidable logistical challenges”.\

“We are very sorry to announce that due to unavoidable logistical challenges, Primus has canceled the upcoming European tour dates scheduled for the Fall of 2022," the band said on social media. "“We apologise to our fans who were planning to attend and look forward to performing in Europe again soon,” the statement continued. Ticket refunds will be available at the original point of purchase."

(Image credit: ATO Records)

Primus: Conspiranoid

1. Conspiranoia

2. Follow The Fool

3. Erin On The Side Of Caution