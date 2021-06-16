Prime Day beating deal: Save $100 on the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones right now

Amazon Prime Day may only be days away, but if you’re looking to treat your ears to a new pair of headphones at a fantastic price, then Best Buy might just have answered your prayers. They’ve cut the price of the Sony WH-1000XM3, reducing them from $349.99 down to $249.99 – a face-melting saving of $100.

Sony WH-1000XM3: Were $349.99, now $249.99 - save $100

With 100 bucks off the list price on the excellent Sony WH1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones over at Best Buy, this is a great time to pick up a pair ahead of the Prime Day sales.View Deal

That is quite a saving and we think they are definitely worth a closer look – especially as the Sony WH-1000XM3 sound great, boast superb noise-cancelling tech, come with Amazon's Alexa built in and offer 30 hours of play time.

