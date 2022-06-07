New trailer for Predator prequel Prey packs suspense, action and a big scary bear

The second trailer for upcoming Predator prequel Prey has arrived, and it offers another tantalising glimpse into a film that promises to be unlike any other in the Predator franchise.

Prey comes to US streaming platform Hulu on August 5 (release details for other territories around the world are TBC right now), and stars Amber Midhunter as Naru, a "skilled female warrior" living with the Comanche Nation over 300 years ago. Naru has to pit her skills, strength and wits against, you guessed it, a Predator - one of the first to have ever arrived on Earth - as she tried to protect her tribe against a grizzly fate.

And speaking of grizzly, a gripping chase scene between Naru and a big ol' bear looks set to be just one of the nail-biting and action-packed set pieces featured in Prey, judging by the two-minute trailer which follows in the wake of the brief teaser clip we got to see last month.

"I think, on the one hand, we wanted to separate from Predator and have an experience that felt interesting and fascinating and exciting even before the Predator shows up," director Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) tells Screenrant. "We're investigating how our character Naru interacts with her culture and the time period, and all of those things."

"And from the Predator perspective, I was excited to have the freedom to explore different mechanics for him," he adds, "because while challenging in making something that had to be 300 years prior but still super advanced, I always had in mind the way people responded to the Star Wars prequels and the fact that they were through a war and they were prior. Things were cleaner and newer, which made sense, but that also wasn't the kind of thing that we loved looking at or that felt 'Star Wars-y' at the time. I don't know, now we're re-assessing that."

Watch the latest trailer for Prey below.