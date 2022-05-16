Watch first trailer for new Predator movie, Prey

Prey serves as a prequel to the original Predator film

A screenshot from the film Prey
The first trailer for the latest film in the Predator series has landed, offering an intriguing glimpse into the next chapter of the franchise.

Titled Prey, the film serves as a prequel set three centuries before the events of the iconic 1987 original starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, which has to date already spawned two sequels, a reboot and, in the case of 2004's Alien Vs Predator and 2007's Aliens Vs Predator: Requiem, two atrociously bad mash-ups with the Alien series. 

Here's what the official synopsis has to say on the film...

"Set in the Comanche Nation 300 years ago, Prey is the story of a young woman, Naru, a fierce and highly skilled warrior. She has been raised in the shadow of some of the most legendary hunters who roam the Great Plains, so when danger threatens her camp, she sets out to protect her people. The prey she stalks, and ultimately confronts, turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal, resulting in a vicious and terrifying showdown between the two adversaries."

Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, Prey will seek to breathe new life into a franchise which hasn't exactly had the best time of it in recent years (although we maintain that 2010's Predators was actually pretty cool!). In the trailer, Naru, played by Amber Midthunder, is seen legging it out of the woods pursued by a mysterious hunter before hiding with a member of her camp as an all-too-familiar laser target beams out of the mist at them. Shit, quite frankly, is about to go down.

Prey comes to to Hulu in the States on August 5. Release details for other territories are TBC. Watch the trailer below.

