PREMIERE: Krokodil – Sun Riders video

Next month Krokodil are undertaking the biggest tour of their short career supporting the mighty Mastodon in the UK. But if you're yet to hear the Krok, allow us to introduce you...

The rifftastic sludgemonsters Krokodil have given us the premiere of their new lyric video for new single Sun Riders featuring Biffy Clyro’s own Simon Neil – how’s that for an endorsement?

Speaking about the track to Metal Hammer, guitarist Daniel P. Carter said:

“‘We’re stoked to get this track out there, it’s one of my favourites on the album and to play in the set. A slow crushing groove with some tasty harmony parts.

“It’s the only track from the album with a guest on it, too. It looked for a while like there would be a few more mates adding some flourishes to it, but everyone’s schedules didn’t tally up, which is probably for the better otherwise we’d have got a bunch of grief for it. That said, I’m really happy Simon from Biffy came through. Those guys have been mates for so long now and to have seen them work so hard and to have risen the way they have rules. Such an awesome band. He’s got such a distinctive voice too and was totally up for getting involved.”

But how do you get the frontman from one of the world’s biggest rock bands involved in your band? Turns out it’s pretty simple…

“I texted him asking if he’d maybe consider singing on a track, he asked me to send something over. We sent him Sun Riders and included Si’s lyrics so he could get a feel for it and asked if he’d like to write something in those sections. He wrote the hook and recorded his parts with JP Reid from Medals/Marmaduke Duke and sent it back saying something like ‘Hope you like it?’ It was perfect for the track I think. He’s asked if he could come sing it at the Glasgow show when we play with Mastodon, which blew my mind as well… Hopefully if Biffy aren’t busy somewhere it’ll happen. We’ll see’”

Krokodil head out with Mastodon across the UK and Ireland at the following dates:

November

19 Dublin – Academy 20 Belfast – Limelight 22 Southampton – O2 Guildhall 24 Manchester – Academy 25 Newcastle – O2 Academy 26 Glasgow – O2 Academy 28 London – O2 Brixton Academy 29 Birmingham – O2 Academy

December

1 Nottingham – Rock City 2 Bristol – Academy

And you can pre-order the new Krokodil album here.