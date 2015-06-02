Powerwolf debut Armata Strigoi video

German heavy metal heroes Powerwolf are premiering their new lyric video for Armata Strigoi with Metal Hammer.

According to our Google Translate research, Armata Strigoi is Romanian for Undead Army, and thankfully the band back up our theory by giving us an little insight into the song itself…

“Lyrically the song is about the creature referred to as ‘Strigoi’ in Eastern European mythology, a creature that might be considered the prototype of what became the vampire, although originally connected to spiritual roots. We love to research how mythology evolves and develops, stuff like that is our fuel for lyrics.”

Powerwolf have a run of shows across Europe this Autumn, check out the dates below: