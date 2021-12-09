Portugal's Phase Transition release video for the reflective new single In the Dark

Portuguese prog quartet Phase Transition have released a new video for their reflective new single After Dark, which you can watch below. It's taken from the band's debut EP Relatively Speaking, which they released in 2020.

"In this track and video, we have as inspiration some elements of nature and physics, as well as the personal and interpersonal conflicts of humanity," the band declare. "Our EP was born from our desire to write original music and our goal for Relatively Speaking was to create music cemented in progressive metal, with all its harmonic and rhythmic complexity, while exploring new sounds and instruments that the music itself was asking for. Above all, we sought to serve the music as a way to convey sensations and emotions, as music is meant to, without limiting ourselves to write only for one type of listener."

Phase Transition are Sofia Beco (violin and vocals), Luís Dias (guitar), Zé Pereira (bass) and Fernando Maia (drums).