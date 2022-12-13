Porcupine Tree to release a deluxe four-disc edition of Deadwing

UK prog rockers Porcupine Tree have announced they will release a new Deluxe Hardback Book Edition of their 2005 album Deadwing through Transmission/Kscope on March 3. You can watch a brand new video trailer for the new version below.

Deadwing was the band's eighth studio album, and the second, following 2002's In Absentia, in a run of three albums that for many represent the pinnacle of the band's artistic achievements. It also continued their new-found commercial success to become their top-selling record at the time.

Deadwing was based on a screenplay written by Steven Wilson and director Mike Bennion, about half of the songs were started with a view to being part of the score to that film, but when the film failed to move into the production stage, Wilson instead made them the foundation for the next PT album, with additional material written in collaboration with the other band members.

The album features guest appearances from Adrian Belew (King Crimson), who plays guitar solos on the title track and Halo, and Opeth's Mikael Åkerfeldt, who adds vocal harmonies and a guitar solo to Arriving Somewhere But Not Here.

The three CD and a bonus blu-ray set is the most complete collection of the album and related material to date. It features Steven Wilson’s 2018 remaster of Deadwing, a disc of B-sides & additional tracks, and a further disc of over 70 minutes of Deadwing demos, offering a rare insight into the creative process for the album, including several tracks not recorded for the final album.

Meanwhile the Blu-ray disc will feature a brand new 'making of' documentary Never Stop The Car An A Drive in the Dark, the Lazarus promo video, Deadwing remastered in 96/24 LPCM stereo, B-sides in 96/24 LPCM stereo, Deadwing album with 4 bonus tracks in 5.1 surround sound mix by Elliot Scheiner and Steven Wilson, and a 77-minute Rockpalast, Germany broadcast from 2005,

The set also features a 108-page book with an in-depth history of the band by Stephen Humphries and rare photographs from Lasse Hoile and the band's personal archives.

Porcupine Tree: Deadwing Deluxe Edition

Disc 1

1. Deadwing

2. Shallow

3. Lazarus

4. Halo

5. Arriving Somewhere But Not Here

6. Mellotron Scratch

7. Open Car

8. Start Of Something Beautiful

9. Glass Arm Shattering

Disc 2

1. Revenant

2. So Called Friend

3. Shesmovedon

4. Mother And Child Divided

5. Half Light

Disc 3

1. Arriving Somewhere But Not Here (demo)

2. Godfearing (demo)

3. Lazarus (demo)

4. Open Car (demo)

5. Vapour Trails (demo)

6. Shallow (demo)

7. Deadwing (demo)

8. Mother And Child Divided (demo)

9. Instrumental Demo 1

10. Halo (demo)

11. Instrumental Demo 2

12. So Called Friend (demo)

13. Glass Arm Jam

Disc 4

1. Never Stop the Car on a Drive in the Dark (Deadwing documentary)

2. Lazarus (promo video)

3. Deadwing (remastered album 96/24 LPCM stereo)

4. Deadwing B-sides (96/24 LPCM stereo)

5. Deadwing 5.1 surround sound mix (by Elliot Scheiner and SW)

6. Intro (Rockpalast WDR TV broadcast)

7. Blackest Eyes (Rockpalast WDR TV broadcast)

8. Lazarus (Rockpalast WDR TV broadcast)

9. Futile (Rockpalast WDR TV broadcast)

10. Interview (Rockpalast WDR TV broadcast)

11. Mother And Child Divided (Rockpalast WDR TV broadcast)

12. So Called Friend (Rockpalast WDR TV broadcast)

13. Arriving Somewhere But Not Here (Rockpalast WDR TV broadcast)

14. Sound Of Muzak (Rockpalast WDR TV broadcast)

15. Interview 2 (Rockpalast WDR TV broadcast)

16. Start Of Something Beautiful (Rockpalast WDR TV broadcast)

17. Halo (Rockpalast WDR TV broadcast)

18. Interview 3 (Rockpalast WDR TV broadcast)

19. Radioactive Toy (Rockpalast WDR TV broadcast)

20. Trains (Rockpalast WDR TV broadcast)