Porcupine Tree are on the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now

Porcupine Tree grace the cover of the brand new issue of Prog Magazine, which is on sale today...

On the back of the recently released box set, Porcupine Tree discuss the impact of 2002's In Absentia album, the band's first album for major label Lava Records and one of the most influential albums of their career. There are brand new and exclusive interviews with Steven Wilson, Gavin Harrison, Lasse Hoile and more as we look at how Porcupine Tree got to that point, how their restless creative urges drove them on, and where it would eventually take the band.

Also in Prog 111...

Steve Howe - the Yes guitarist tells us all ab out his new solo album, his autobiography and what yea are up to right now

Nick D'Virgilio - the Big Big Train drummer discusses his second solo album Invisible

Magenta - Robert reed gets the Moog and the Mellotron out for the Welsh proggers latest album Masters Of Illusion

Syd Barrett - we dip back into the archives to profile the troubled genius that was the Pink Floyd founding member

Hedvig Mollestad - Hedvig swaps her normal Trio for a sextet on a new album that mixes jazz and prog

David Sancious - the prog veteran discuses touring with Peter Gabriel, his new solo record and why you should always stand up for the truth

Punk vs Prog - what did you do in the punk wars dad? we report on how punk battled prog - Fripp v Strummer, Wakeman v JJ Burnell, Pink Floyd v Themselves - and won!

Colin Bass - the Camel bass player discusses his new collaboration with his old friend Daniel Biro

Supertramp - from the archive, how they made the 10-million plus selling Breakfast In America

Airbag - slimmed down to a trio, the Norwegian prog rockers have set about redefining their sound with new album A Day At The Beach

Caleb Landy Jones - the actor best known for X-Men: First Class and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri has released an album full of proggy vibes and Syd Barrett-like psych

John Greaves - the former Henry Cow man discusses a career that also takes in working with Peter Belgvad, Soft Heap, National Health and an impressive solo career

IO Earth - guitarist Dave Cureton opens up about his prog world that involves Frank Zappa, Steve Vai, Only Fools And Hoses and cocktails with Marco Minnemann

Plus album reviews from Steve Howe, Genesis, Frost*, Gösta Berlings Saga, Long Distance Calling, Ozric Tentacles, Frank Zappa, Allan Holdsworth, Protest The Hero, Lonely Robot, Anthony Phillips, Leprous and more...

And music from Kyros, Gravity Machine, The Far Meadow, Kryptograf, Maebe and more on the free CD.