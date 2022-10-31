Porcupine Tree announce UK outdoor show for summer 2023

Porcupine Tree have announced that the will play a major outdoor show in the UK, at Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on June 23.

The band, who reunited earlier this year for the Closure/Continuation album, which reached No. 2 in the UK album charts, have been on tour in North and South America, and are currently touring Europe, and will play a sold out show at London’s OVO Arena, Wembley on November 11.

There had been much speculation as to how long the band's current reunion might last, with the band reticent to look to far into the future, beyond the reunion album and the current run of dates, although Steven Wilson had admitted they weren't short of lucrative offers, but with his latest solo album, the follow-up to last year's The Future Bites, nearing completion, there was reluctance to commit beyond the current announced dates.

Now, with Manchester announced, you can expect further European Festival appearances to be announced.

Tickets for the Manchester show go on sale on Friday November 4 at 9.30am.

Get tickets.