Order this exclusive Poppy bundle featuring a limited edition t-shirt and Metal Hammer cover

To celebrate her first ever Metal Hammer cover and the imminent release of her brand new studio album Negative Spaces, we've teamed up with genre-smashing nu gen innovator Poppy for a world exclusive bundle that you can't find anywhere else.

The bundle features a copy of the Poppy-headlined latest issue of Metal Hammer, as well as a Hammer tie-in t-shirt featuring the chameleonic star. Available only through the official Metal Hammer store, you'll need to be quick to snap up a bundle.

In her cover story feature, we explore Poppy's genre-defying rise over the past decade, charting her progression from robotic hyperpop to dance and serrated industrial metal that saw her nominated for a Grammy for Best Metal Performance with 2021's BLOODMONEY.

“The feeling that I wanted to create at my shows lent itself more towards guitar music,” she says. “Witnessing [metal] live and performing myself: it’s thrilling.”

Elsewhere in the issue, we decode the meanings behind every song in Sleep Token's back catalogue and how they (potentially) fit in with their sprawling lore, go AAA with The Black Dahlia Murder to find out how they're triumphing after the tragic passing of frontman Trevor Strnad and celebrate four decades of Iron Maiden's iconic Powerslave.

We also took prog metal heavyweights Opeth for a fancy high tea in London, flew out to Germany to interrogate Kerry King with reader questions and spoke to symphonic metal icons Tarja Turunen and Sharon den Adel about their massive collaboration Paradise (What About Us?) from Within Temptation's 2014 album Hydra.

Plus a studio update from India's Bloodywood, an introductory feature with doom metal miserablists High Parasite - featuring My Dying Bride's Aaron Stainthorpe and appearances from Delain, Blood Incantation, Cosmic Void festival, Soulfly, Oceans Of Slumber, Devin Townsend and more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online and get it delivered straight to your door.