Poppy announces her genre-bending new album, Negative Spaces

Poppy has announced the arrival of her brand new studio album Negative Spaces, due out on November 15 via Sumerian Records.

The news follows the release of her most recent single, They're All Around Us, which was co-written with former Bring Me The Horizon member Jordan Fish and ex-Fever 333/The Chariot guitarist Stephen Harrison.

Negative Spaces is set to showcase the nu-gen's star affinity for blurring genre expectations, or as the official press release declares, it will "reveal a new glimpse of the true visionary unconcerned with genre".

Earlier this year, Polly demonstrated her love for subverting genres with the track New Way Out, which she described as being inspired by Madonna and Britney Spears.

As well as her solo releases, Polly has collaborated with multiple big names in metal, including Bad Omens and Knocked Loose, on the tracks V.A.N and Suffocate, respectively.

The new record will serve as the follow-up to Zig, which met positive reviews last year. Metal Hammer’s Dannii Leivers scored it an 8/10 in his complimentary writeup, writing: “There’s a lot of ground covered here, but Zig never feels random or messy.

“Poppy has said that she views albums as ‘timestamps’ of her life and for that reason, her genre-bending feels less like an artist following trends, still searching for their sound, more an avid consumer of art, exploring her influences and making music by her own rules.”

Poppy is set to hit the road across North and South America for several dates this year. View them below.

Sep 29: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 10–13: Sacramento Aftershock, CA

Oct 12: San Bernardino Mayhem Festival, CA

Oct 19–20: São Paulo Knotfest Brasil, Brazil

Nov 2: Ñuñoa Knotfest Chile, Chile