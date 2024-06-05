Poppy drops gnarly new Madonna-inspired pop-metal rager No Way Out

Poppy has shared the gnarly new pop-metal single No Way Out.

The track arrives following her recent collaborations with Bad Omens and Knocked Loose, and is her first official release since 2023's Zig.

No Way Out was produced by former Bring Me The Horizon member Jordan Fish and House Of Protection’s Stephen Harrison, and sees her incorporating pop-centric vocal melodies along a backing of heavy-hitting metal riffs and rage-driven lyrics such as: 'cause they push to pull me down, and I'm forced to face who I've become, the silence screams so loud, I caught myself before the bottom... I need a new way, give me a new way out.'

Describing the track as "uncharted territory" when in conversation with NME, she goes on to explain how pop music was a large influence when writing it.

"We weren’t listening to much new music when we made New Way Out but I was listening to Madonna, so there’s that as well as a Britney Spears influence to the track," she says. "I am a fan of pop music, and I think you can still hear that.”

Addressing the rage in the track, she adds: “I go into the studio with an emotion that I want to address. There are plenty of things happening in the world to be angry about.

“Saving yourself is the overall message. You have to advocate for yourself sometimes.”

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Listen to the track below:

This summer, Poppy will be heading out on tour in support of Thirty Seconds to Mars, joining them for their North American leg.

Check out the tour dates with Poppy below:

Jul 26: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Jul 27: Ridgefield Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater, WA RV

Jul 30: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Jul 31: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

Aug 02: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

Aug 03: Nashville Ascend Amphitheater, TN

Aug 06: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Aug 07: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 09: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Aug 10: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL

Aug 12: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Aug 14: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Aug 15: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD

Aug 17: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Aug 18: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 20: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 21: Atlanta Lakewood Amphitheatre, GA

Aug 23: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 24: Tampa MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 27: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Aug 29: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 30: Austin Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX

Sep 01: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Sep 04: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA