Poppy teams with former Bring Me The Horizon and Fever 333 members for metallic new single They’re All Around Us

By
( )
published

Former Bring Me The Horizon man Jordan Fish produced the heavy new Poppy track, which was also co-written by ex-Fever 333/The Chariot guitarist Stephen Harrison

Thumbnail image for Poppy single They’re All Around Us
(Image credit: Poppy via Youtube)

Poppy has released a metal new single called They’re All Around Us.

The track, released yesterday (September 17), is expected to appear on the genre-smashing solo act’s upcoming album, and was co-written with former Bring Me The Horizon member Jordan Fish and ex-Fever 333/The Chariot guitarist Stephen Harrison. Fish also produced the song. Listen to it below.

Poppy first gained notice on Youtube in the early 2010s, before signing her first major record deal in 2014. The musician’s songs have been noted for smashing between different genres. Where her 2017 debut album, Poppy Computer, was an art pop record, 2018 followup Am I A Girl? dabbled in rock and nu metal textures. Her 2020 album I Disagree was even darker and heavier.

Poppy released her latest album, the eclectic Zig, to very positive reviews last year. Metal Hammer’s Dannii Leivers gave it a glowing 8/10 writeup. “There’s a lot of ground covered here, but Zig never feels random or messy,” Leivers said. “Poppy has said that she views albums as ‘timestamps’ of her life and for that reason, her genre-bending feels less like an artist following trends, still searching for their sound, more an avid consumer of art, exploring her influences and making music by her own rules.”

Poppy is expected to soon release a companion album to Zig, which the musician has confirmed will be produced in its entirety by Fish. Its lead single, New Way Out, was released in June, though little else is currently known about the project.

Poppy has several tour dates announced for North and South America in 2024. See below for details.

Poppy - they're all around us (Official Visualizer) - YouTube Poppy - they're all around us (Official Visualizer) - YouTube
Watch On

Poppy 2024 tour dates:

Sep 29: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY
Oct 10–13: Sacramento Aftershock, CA
Oct 12: San Bernardino Mayhem Festival, CA
Oct 19–20: São Paulo Knotfest Brasil, Brazil
Nov 2: Ñuñoa Knotfest Chile, Chile

Matt Mills
Matt Mills
Contributing Editor, Metal Hammer

Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Prog and Metal Hammer, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, NME, Guitar and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.