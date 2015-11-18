Pop Evil launch Ways To Get High video

Pop Evil have released a video for their track Ways To Get High.

It’s lifted from their fifth album entitled Up, which was launched earlier this year via eOne Music. It’s the follow-up to 2013’s Onyx.

The US outfit previously released the tracks Footsteps and In Disarray from their latest studio work.

Frontman Leigh Kakaty said of the album: “We want to do our part to remind people that rock and roll is alive and well. It’s OK to be you, to be yourself. We don’t have to do what everyone expects us to do, we’re not going to put out singles and albums that people expect us to do.”

“We’re going to write music that we feel we can bring on stage and make the most of it, and hopefully give our fans the best live experience they can have.”

Pop Evil will head back out on the road this month on a North American tour.

Nov 21: Royal Oak Music Theatre, MI

Nov 30: Hamilton Molson Canadian Studio, ON

Dec 01: Toronto Phoenix Concert Theatre, ON

Dec 03: Thunder Bay Crocks, ON

Dec 04: St Paul Myth, MN

Dec 05: Riverside KCXX Holiday Show, CA

Dec 06: Denver KBPI Mistletoe Jam, CO

Dec 08: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Dec 10: Destin Club LA, FL

Dec 11: Mobile TK101 Xmas Show, AL

Dec 12: Wilmington Ziggy’s By The Sea, NC

Dec 13: Winston Salem Ziggys, NC

Dec 15: Manchester Jewel Nightclub, NH

Dec 16: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Dec 18: Dayton Oddbody’s Music Room, OH

Dec 19: Belvidere Apollo Theater, IL

Dec 20: Saginaw The Red Room, MI