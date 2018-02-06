Poison announce the Nothin’ But A Good Time North American tour

Poison have announced that they’ll hit the road across North America later this year on the Nothin’ But A Good Time tour.

The 25-date run features the original lineup of vocalist Bret Michaels, bassist Bobby Dall, drummer Rikki Rockett and guitarist CC DeVille.

They’ll be joined by special guests Cheap Trick and Pop Evil.

Michaels says: “The all original Poison is headlining again this summer. It’s going to be a mega concert and party combined. We will be playing all the hits and bringing high energy rock and roll good times. I promise this will be awesome.

“My friends Cheap Trick and Pop Evil will be joining us as well as some special guests on select dates. Again, I know all the bands with all the hits will be giving 1000%!

“Over the last years, Poison has got to co-headline with some great bands – Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Kiss, Lynyrd Skynyrd, to name a few, but I promise again, C.C., Bobby, Rikki and myself together will bring Nothin’ But A Good Time!

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday (February 9) via Live Nation. Find a list of tour dates below.

Drummer Rockett was sidelined in 2015 when he discovered a tumour on his tongue and underwent a successful experimental immune therapy called immunotherapy, with Michaels previously reporting that he would wait for the drummer to completely recover before making live plans.

May 18: Irvine Five Points Amphitheatre, CA

May 19: Las Vegas The Joint, NV

May 20: Reno Grand Sierra Resort, NV

May 22: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

May 23: Denver Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre, CO

May 25: Kansas City Sprint Center, KS

May 26: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

May 31: Nashville Ascend Amphitheatre, TN

Jun 02: Dallas Toyota Pavilion at Irving Music Factory, TX

Jun 03: Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Jun 05: Atlanta Verizon Amphitheatre, GA

Jun 07: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center, IN

Jun 08: Detroit DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Jun 09: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Jun 10: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Jun 12: Cleveland Blossom Music Center, OH

Jun 13: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Jun 14: Hartford The Xfinity Theatre, CT

Jun 15: Gilford Bank of NH Pavilion, NH

Jun 17: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Jun 19: Toronto The Budweiser Stage, ON

Jun 21: Wantagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach, NY

Jun 22: Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, NY

Jun 23: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Jun 24: Allentown PPL Center, PA

