Plini announces prog guitar fest UK and European live dates

Australian prog guitar whiz Plini has announced a headline European and Uk tour for March and April 2023. And ina real treat for prog guitar fans, he'll be supported by fellow guitarists Jakub Zytecki, Owane and Jack Gardiner.

At the same time Plini has released a new video for his track Papelillo, recorded live at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney, which you can watch below. The song originally featured on Plini's 2020 album Impulse Voices.

Both Plini and Jakub Zytecki are working on new material, which will be released in 2023

Plini Spring 2023 UK and Europe tour dates:

Mar 3: NED Nijmegen Doornroosje KZ

Mar 4: NED Tilburg 013 KZ

Mar 5: NED Amsterdam Melkweg OZ

Mar 6: LUX Esch-sur-alzette Rockhal

Mar 7: GER Cologne Gebäude 9

Mar 8: GER Hamburg Logo

Mar 9: GER Berlin Lido

Mar 10: CZE Prague Rock Café

Mar 11: POL Warsaw Proxima

Mar 12: POL Krakow Kamienna12

Mar 13: HUN Bufapest A38

Mar 14: AUS Vienna Flex

Mar 16: GER Munich Feierwerk Hansa 39

Mar 17: ITA Treviso New Age

Mar 18: ITA Milan Legend Club

Mar 19: SWI Aarau KiFF

Mar 22: SPA Bilbao Stage Live

Mar 23: POR Porto Hard Club

Mar 24: POR Lisbon LAV

Mar 25: SPA Madrid Nazca

Mar 26: SPA Murcia Garaje Beat Club

Mar 27: SPA Barcelona La Nau

Mar 28: FRA Tolouse Connexion Live

Mar 29: FRA Lyon CCO

Mar 30: FRA Nantes Le Ferrailleur

Mar 31: FRA Paris Maroquinerie

Apr 1: UK London Electric Ballroom

Apr 2: UK Bristol Fleece

Apr 4: UK Glasgow Saint Lukes

Apr 5: UK Manchester Club Academy

Get tickets.