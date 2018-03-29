Plini announces European summer tour

Guitar virtuoso Plini has announced a summer European tour.

The Australian musician will kick off the run of dates with his previously announced set at the UK’s Download festival on June 9 and will wrap up the run of live shows at the Brutal Assault Festival in the Czech Republic.

For his non-festival dates, Plini will be joined by special guests Mestis – featuring Javier Reyes of Animals As Leaders – and Arch Echo.

Last week, Plini released his new single Salt + Charcoal and will also tour with Tesseract and Between The Buried And Me later this year.

Find a full list of Plini’s 2018 tour dates below.

Plini 2018 European tour

Jun 09: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 11: Paris Petit Bain, France

Jun 12: Nantes Ferrailleur, France

Jun 13: Bordeaux BT59, France

Jun 14: Toulouse Rex, France

Jun 15: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France

Jun 16: Oberwil Leimentaler OpenAir, Switzerland

Jun 17: Besancon Antonnoir, France

Jun 19: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Jun 20: Hannover Lux, Germany

Jun 21: Oberhausen Kulttempel, Germany

Jun 22: Osnabrück Bastard Club, Germany

Jun 24: Nuremberg Z-Bau, Germany

Jun 25: Colmar Le Grillen, France

Jun 26: Milan Legend Club, Italy

Jun 28: Montpellier Le Secret Place, France

Jun 30: Barcelonac Be Prog! My Friend, Spain

Aug 11: Jaromer Brutal Assult Festival, Czech Republic

Plini’s tour dates with Tesseract and Between The Buried & Me

Nov 09: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 10: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Nov 11: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Nov 12: Paris Le Trabendo, France

Nov 13: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany

Nov 14: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Nov 15: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Nov 16: Oslo Parkteatret, Norway

Nov 17: Stockholm Kägelbanan, Sweden

Nov 19: Berlin Lido, Germany

Nov 20: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany

Nov 21: Vienna Flex, Austria

Nov 22: Munich Backstage, Germany

Nov 23: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Nov 24: Parma Campus Industry, Italy

Nov 25: Esch Rockhal, Luxembourg