Plini announces European summer tour

Guitar virtuoso Plini has announced a summer European tour.
The Australian musician will kick off the run of dates with his previously announced set at the UK’s Download festival on June 9 and will wrap up the run of live shows at the Brutal Assault Festival in the Czech Republic.
For his non-festival dates, Plini will be joined by special guests Mestis – featuring Javier Reyes of Animals As Leaders – and Arch Echo.
Last week, Plini released his new single Salt + Charcoal and will also tour with Tesseract and Between The Buried And Me later this year.
Find a full list of Plini’s 2018 tour dates below.
Plini 2018 European tour
Jun 09: Donington Download Festival, UK
Jun 11: Paris Petit Bain, France
Jun 12: Nantes Ferrailleur, France
Jun 13: Bordeaux BT59, France
Jun 14: Toulouse Rex, France
Jun 15: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France
Jun 16: Oberwil Leimentaler OpenAir, Switzerland
Jun 17: Besancon Antonnoir, France
Jun 19: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands
Jun 20: Hannover Lux, Germany
Jun 21: Oberhausen Kulttempel, Germany
Jun 22: Osnabrück Bastard Club, Germany
Jun 24: Nuremberg Z-Bau, Germany
Jun 25: Colmar Le Grillen, France
Jun 26: Milan Legend Club, Italy
Jun 28: Montpellier Le Secret Place, France
Jun 30: Barcelonac Be Prog! My Friend, Spain
Aug 11: Jaromer Brutal Assult Festival, Czech Republic
Plini’s tour dates with Tesseract and Between The Buried & Me
Nov 09: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Nov 10: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands
Nov 11: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium
Nov 12: Paris Le Trabendo, France
Nov 13: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany
Nov 14: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany
Nov 15: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Nov 16: Oslo Parkteatret, Norway
Nov 17: Stockholm Kägelbanan, Sweden
Nov 19: Berlin Lido, Germany
Nov 20: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany
Nov 21: Vienna Flex, Austria
Nov 22: Munich Backstage, Germany
Nov 23: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland
Nov 24: Parma Campus Industry, Italy
Nov 25: Esch Rockhal, Luxembourg