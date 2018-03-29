Trending

Plini announces European summer tour

By News  

Guitar virtuoso Plini will play dates across Europe this summer with special guests Mestis and Arch Echo

Plini

Guitar virtuoso Plini has announced a summer European tour.

The Australian musician will kick off the run of dates with his previously announced set at the UK’s Download festival on June 9 and will wrap up the run of live shows at the Brutal Assault Festival in the Czech Republic.

For his non-festival dates, Plini will be joined by special guests Mestis – featuring Javier Reyes of Animals As Leaders – and Arch Echo.

Last week, Plini released his new single Salt + Charcoal and will also tour with Tesseract and Between The Buried And Me later this year.

Find a full list of Plini’s 2018 tour dates below.

Plini 2018 European tour

Jun 09: Donington Download Festival, UK
Jun 11: Paris Petit Bain, France
Jun 12: Nantes Ferrailleur, France
Jun 13: Bordeaux BT59, France
Jun 14: Toulouse Rex, France
Jun 15: Lyon Ninkasi Kao, France
Jun 16: Oberwil Leimentaler OpenAir, Switzerland
Jun 17: Besancon Antonnoir, France
Jun 19: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands
Jun 20: Hannover Lux, Germany
Jun 21: Oberhausen Kulttempel, Germany
Jun 22: Osnabrück Bastard Club, Germany
Jun 24: Nuremberg Z-Bau, Germany
Jun 25: Colmar Le Grillen, France
Jun 26: Milan Legend Club, Italy
Jun 28: Montpellier Le Secret Place, France
Jun 30: Barcelonac Be Prog! My Friend, Spain
Aug 11: Jaromer Brutal Assult Festival, Czech Republic

 

Plini’s tour dates with Tesseract and Between The Buried & Me

Nov 09: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany
Nov 10: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands
Nov 11: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium
Nov 12: Paris Le Trabendo, France
Nov 13: Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal, Germany
Nov 14: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany
Nov 15: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark
Nov 16: Oslo Parkteatret, Norway
Nov 17: Stockholm Kägelbanan, Sweden
Nov 19: Berlin Lido, Germany
Nov 20: Stuttgart Im Wizemann, Germany
Nov 21: Vienna Flex, Austria
Nov 22: Munich Backstage, Germany
Nov 23: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland
Nov 24: Parma Campus Industry, Italy
Nov 25: Esch Rockhal, Luxembourg