Listen To The New Plini Single Salt + Charcoal

Australian prog guitar virtuoso Plini has released a new single, Salt + Charcoal, which you can listen to here.

The self-produced, self-managed guitarist and composer released his acclaimed debut album, Handmade Cities, in 2016 and has subsequently toured with Animals As Leaders and Intervals. The new single features Skyharbor guitarist Devesh Dayal on backing vocals.

Plini is about to support TesseracT on their forthcoming US tour. He will also appear at Be Prog! My Friend and Download festivals over the summer and will again support TesseracT and Between The Buried And Me on their UK jaunt in November.