Plenty release new video for the Japan-like song Sacrifice

Tim Bowness has shared an early version of one of his solo tracks, which was originally recorded by his pre-No-Man band, Plenty. Sacrifice is included on the new collection Enough, out now via Burning Shed, and was audibly been inspired by Japan.

Says Bowness of the song, "One of the bigger shared influences at the birth of Plenty was David Sylvian. His albums Brilliant Trees and Gone To Earth had a massive impact on Brian [Hulse - guitars, keys] and myself in particular. Sacrifice – later re-recorded and released as Ghostlike on my solo album Flowers At The Scene – was a piece that most definitely took inspiration from the likes of Sylvian’s Wave and Before The Bullfight. Along with another of our songs entitled Forest Almost Burning, Sacrifice appeared on Steven Wilson’s Double Exposure compilation released in 1988, which also featured the very first No-Man song and a sleeve that I designed."

Plenty formed in 1986 from the ashes of Liverpool-based post-punk band A Better Mousetrap and Warrington art rockers After The Stranger. They reformed in 2018 and released It Could Be Home. Their latest 2CD collection, Enough, features two 'lockdown' projects from 2021, contemporary interpretations of old material, as well as the first ever release of seven original demos recorded in the 80s. Also included is Borrowed, a five-track covers EP where the trio stamp their identity on material by Suzanne Vega, The Teardrop Explodes, Kevin Coyne, Hank Williams and It’s Immaterial.

Plenty are:

Tim Bowness - vocals, backing vocals, FX

Brian Hulse - guitars, pianos, synths, drum programming

David K Jones - bass, fretless bass, double bass, bass pedals



With guest musicians

Tom Atherton - drums

Michael Bearpark - guitars, fretless bass

Peter Chilvers - piano, synths

Charles Grimsdale - drums