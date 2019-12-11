Plane Groovy Records to unleash wave of new British prog on vinyl

Plane Groovy Records have announced they will release a raft of new albums by British prog acts early next year.

Southampton's A Formal Horse, melodic proggers This Winter machine and Kaprekar's Constant have all agreed deals with the label for new vinyl releases.

"I'm just off the phone with Russell from A Formal Horse and we've also agreed to release the vinyl version of Here Comes A Man From The Council With A Flamethrower as an edition of 300," Plane Groovy's Chris Topham tells Prog. "100 of these being pressed on coloured vinyl with signed pic/lyric insert. I expect this one to be out around mid-Feb."

This Winter Machine, who recently announced their new album Kites, will now have all their releases go through the label, on all formats.

"[This Winter Machine] will be our first ever CD in the spring as we'll now be responsible for their upcoming release in all formats," says Topham. "The previous album A Tower Of Clocks has virtually sold out on vinyl."

Finally, Kaprekar's Constant, who released their second album Depth Of Field earlier this year, will also have it released on vinyl through the label.

"We should be submitting everything to the manufacturer this week for the

vinyl release of Depth Of Field with two bonus tracks around mid to late Feb," adds Topham.

For more information check out the Plane Groovy website.

