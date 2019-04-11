Pink Floyd’s The Division Bell will be reissued on blue vinyl to mark 25th anniversary

Pink Floyd’s 1994 album The Division Bell is to be reissued on double translucent blue vinyl later this year to mark its 25th anniversary.

Material based on the sessions for the follow-up to 1987’s A Momentary Lapse Of Reason were used for 2014’s The Endless River, but The Division Bell was the last original studio album from David Gilmour, Nick Mason and Richard Wright.

Speaking at the time of its release, vocalist and guitarist Gilmour said: “The three of us went into Britannia Row studios, and improvised for two weeks.

“Playing together and starting from scratch was interesting and exciting, it kick-started the album and the process was very good, it was collaborative and felt more cohesive.”

The striking album artwork featuring two metal heads was created by long-time Pink Floyd collaborator, the late Storm Thorgerson.

Two, three-metre tall metal sculptures by John Robertson were placed in a field in Cambridgeshire and photographed across a two-week period. The building that can be seem through the gaps in their mouths is Ely Cathedral.

The sculptures went on to appear at The Pink Floyd Exhibition: Their Mortal Remains.

Speaking about the artwork, Thorgerson said: "It was intended that the viewer should not see both at the same time. One saw the single face, or the two profiles which meant that they were then communicating with the image.”

The Division Bell reissue will be released on June 7.

Pink Floyd: The Division Bell Blue Vinyl

Pink Floyd’s 1994 album The Division Bell will be released on double translucent blue vinyl this summer to mark its 25th anniversary. Get your copy now.View Deal

Pink Floyd: The Division Bell Reissue

Side A

1. Cluster One

2. What Do You Want From Me

3. Poles Apart

Side B

1. Marooned

2. A Great Day For Freedom

3. Wearing The Inside Out

Side C

1. Take It Back

2. Coming Back To Life

3. Keep Talking

Side D

1. Lost For Words

2. High Hopes