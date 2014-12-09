Pink Floyd stream Surfacing

Pink Floyd have released a stream of Surfacing, the second-last track from their final album The Endless River.

The November release, which came 20 years after The Division Bell, reached number one in the album charts and became the most pre-ordered title in retailer Amazon’s history, while the track Allons-y (1) was the most viral in streaming service Spotify’s history.

Responding to the success, the band said: “Pink Floyd is both thrilled and surprised at the level of international interest in their final album. They want to thank the fans for their support and hope that, in some small way, The Endless River has reminded them of the old-fashioned joy of listening to an album in its entirety.”

The Endless River was designed as a tribute to late keyboardist Rick Wright. A tour on the back of the release has already been ruled out. Floyd have been nominated for a Grammy in the Best Surround Sound category for the 20th-anniversary edition of The Division Bell. The winners will be announced in February.