Pink Floyd set pre-order record

Pink Floyd’s upcoming album The Endless River has become the most pre-ordered title in Amazon history.

The retailer has received more advance sales for what David Gilmour has said will be their last work than previous record-holders One Direction.

Senior Amazon exec Steve Bernstein says: “It’s an outstanding achievement for Pink Floyd, and it proves they remain one of the most popular groups to grace the UK music scene.”

Gilmour recently explained The Endless River was a tribute to late keyboardist Rick Wright, saying: “With Rick gone – and with him, the chance of ever doing it again – it feels right that these revisited and reworked tracks should be made available as part of our repertoire.”

Gilmour later said he was turning his attention to a solo album and that there was “no room” in his future for Floyd. Drummer Nick Mason has all but ruled out the possibility of a final tour, saying: “It would be fun to play live. Without Rick it’s probably impossible.”

Pink Floyd are the cover artists of the current edition of Prog, on sale now.

