Pink Floyd daily “evolving” playlist launched

A new Pink Floyd “evolving” playlist has been unveiled which will be updated daily with new tracks.

It’s titled Syd, Roger, Richard, Nick And David: An Evolving Pink Floyd Playlist and while specially curated album tracks will be added every day, each Friday a rare track will be dropped in to keep fans entertained.

The playlist is available on both Spotify and YouTube, and the first song is the band’s performance of Us & Them from The Empire Pool in Wembley, London, from 1974.

This version of the track originally appeared on the Immersion box set of The Dark Side Of The Moon back in 2011.

A statement reads: “With specially curated album tracks added daily and appearing at the top of the playlist, the selection will gradually evolve with the addition of the band’s best-known classics to deeper album tracks.

“Syd, Roger, Richard, Nick And David: An Evolving Pink Floyd Playlist highlights the band’s contribution to music over the last 60 years. Every Friday, the playlist will feature rare tracks originally available on the Immersion box sets.”

Here’s what you can expect over the next four Fridays:

May 29: Have A Cigar (Alternate Version) - Wish You Were Here, Immersion

June 05: Any Colour You Like (Live at Wembley 1974) – The Dark Side Of The Moon, Immersion

June 12: Run Like Hell (The Wall WIP pt2 Band Demo) – The Wall, Immersion

June 19: Money (Early Mix 1972) – The Dark Side Of The Moon, Immersion

Further rare tracks will be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition to the Spotify and YouTube streams, the rare tracks will also be released to either download or stream on Amazon Music, Apple Music and other digital platforms ever Friday.