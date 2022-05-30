Pink Floyd join video hosting platform TikTok

By ( ) published

Pink Floyd plan video content and open up their sound library to fans for creating their own videos

Pink Floyd
(Image credit: Press)

Although we can already imagine the disdain most fans will greet the news with, Pink Floyd announce today that they have joined the shot form video hosting platform TikTok.

Users will be able to access official Pink Floyd sounds from each track featured across all of the band's studio albums and they can also acquire a comprehensive library of official Pink Floyd music for their own TikTok video creations.

"In giving the global platform access to their music, Pink Floyd encourages innovative film making through these unique mediums," the band say, in a statement.

As well as featuring in the TikTok Sound Library, the band will use the platform to regularly post unique video content. Pink Floyd has always used spectacular visuals throughout their career and their introduction to the TikTok platform will see them extend their reach digitally.

The date of joining is also significant in Floydian lore: May 30 marks 50 years to the day since the band entered the studio to start recording The Dark Side Of The Moon.

Discover Pink Floyd on TikTok.

Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.