Pierce The Veil release Circles video

Pierce The Veil have released a video for their track Circles, taken from latest album Misadventures.

The long-awaited follow-up to 2012’s Collide With The Sky was released in May.

Frontman Vic Fuentes recently discussed how he’d travelled across the US on an AirBnB trip in order to find inspiration.

He told TeamRock: “ I wanted it to mean something really deep to me – I didn’t want to just put out a record that was just a bunch of made-up stuff. We’re the kind of band that thrives on these risky moves.”

Pierce The Veil commence an Australian tour next month, followed by North American dates in September with European and UK dates at the end of the year.

Pierce The Veil 2016 tour

Aug 16: Brisbane Eatons Hill Hotel, Australia

Aug 17: Sydney Big Top, Australia

Aug 18: Adelaide Thebarton Theatre, Australia

Aug 20: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Aug 21: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Aug 23: Perth Astor, Australia

Sep 03: San Francisco Warfield, CA

Sep 04: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Sep 06: Seattle Showbox SODO, WA

Sep 07: Boise Revolution Concert House, ID

Sep 09: Salt Lake City In The Venue, UT

Sep 10: Denver High Elevation Festival, CO

Sep 12: Wichita Cotillion Ballroom, KS

Sep 13: Saint Paul Myth Live, MN

Sep 14: Des Monies Flags Event Center, IA

Sep 16: Chicago Riot Fest, IL

Sep 17: Rochester Main Street Armory, NY

Sep 18: Philadelphia Rock Allegiance, PA

Sep 20: Columbus Newport Music Hall, OH

Sep 21: St. Louis The Pageant, MO

Sep 23: New Orleans House of Blues, LA

Sep 24: Dallas Texas Mutiny, TX

Sep 25: Houston Houston Open Air Festival, TX

Sep 27: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland, MO

Sep 28: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN

Sep 30: Detroit, Chill On The Hill, MI

Oct 01: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Oct 02: Madison Sonic Boom, WI

Oct 04: New York Hammerstein Ballroom, NY

Oct 05: Charlotte Fillmore Charlotte, NC

Oct 07: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Oct 08: Orlando House of Blues, FL

Oct 09: Tampa Jannus Live, FL

Oct 11: San Antonio Backstage Live, TX

Oct 12: Lubbock Lonestar Amphitheater, TX

Oct 14: Phoenix The Marquee, AZ

Oct 15: Fresno Rainbow Ballroom, CA

Oct 16: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

Oct 29: Paris Trabendo, France

Oct 31: Madrid Sala Cats, Spain

Nov 01: Valencia Sala Noise, Spain

Nov 02: Barcelona Sala Razzmatazz 2

Nov 04: Solothurn Kofmehi, Switzerland

Nov 05: Milan Magazzini General, Italy

Nov 07: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Nov 08: Vienna Arena, Austria

Nov 09: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary

Nov 11: Berline Huxleys, Germany

Nov 13: Hamburg Gruenspan, Germany

Nov 14: Copenhagen Amagier Bio, Denmark

Nov 15: Stockholm Fryhuset, Sweden

Nov 17: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Nov 18: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 20: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Nov 22: Karlsruhe Substage, Germany

Nov 23: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Nov 25: Cardiff Great Hall, UK

Nov 26: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 27: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Nov 29: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 30: Newcastle O2 Academy, UK

Dec 01: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Dec 02: Manchester Academy 1, UK

Dec 04: Belfast Mandela Hall, UK

Dec 05: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Dec 06: Dublin Academy, Ireland

The story behind Pierce The Veil's new album, Misadventures